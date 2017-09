Republic Tobacco Can't Shield French Unit’s Docs in TM Row

Law360, Washington (September 28, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Republic Tobacco LP must produce documents held by a subsidiary in France because it wholly owns the subsidiary and the material has been deemed relevant to its trademark and trade dress dispute, an Illinois federal magistrate judge determined Wednesday.



Republic, accused by BBK Tobacco & Foods LLP, known as HBI International, of infringing the packaging of HBI’s RAW rolling papers, has said the packaging was inspired not by HBI but by its own subsidiary. HBI convinced the court that a French law does not actually shield...

