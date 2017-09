EEOC Slaps Seafood Co., Staffing Firm With Sex Bias Suit

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accused a Fall River, Massachusetts-based seafood processor and its staffing firm on Wednesday of allowing Spanish-speaking female workers to be sexually harassed and firing some of them after they complained about the situation.



The employment watchdog alleges in a Massachusetts federal court lawsuit that Atlantic Capes Fisheries Inc. and BJ's Service Co. Inc. have engaged in sex discrimination against Margarita Fuentes, Mirna Pacaja, Esdeyra Rosales and a class of other female workers, in violation of Title VII of the Civil...

To view the full article, register now.