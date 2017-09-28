Pro-Brexit Lawyers Propose UK Court To Replace ECJ
Lawyers for Britain urged the government on Wednesday to set up an “international treaties court” ready for when Britain leaves the EU, modelled on the U.K.’s Competition Appeal Tribunal, which rules on competition and economic regulatory issues.
The group proposes that the new tribunal would “respect” the ECJ’s decisions without being bound by them, in a vaguely defined...
