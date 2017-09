Ex-Tesco Execs Bullied Staff To Cook The Books, Jury Told

Law360, London (September 29, 2017, 3:58 PM BST) -- Three former Tesco PLC executives were the “generals” who knew that income was being wrongly included in the supermarket giant’s financial records in an accounting scandal that led to almost £2 billion ($2.7 billion) being wiped off the company’s stock market value, a London court heard on Friday.



Three former Tesco PLC executives were “cooking the books” at the British retailer, a prosecutor told Southwark Crown Court at the start of their trial on fraud charges. (AP) The senior executives were “cooking the books” at the...

