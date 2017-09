Banks Possibly Face Long Wait For Brexit Transition Terms

Law360, London (September 28, 2017, 2:45 PM BST) -- U.K. banks face a longer wait for clarity on a proposed Brexit transition phase after the European Union’s chief negotiator said Thursday it could be “months” before talks advanced that far, warning that more progress needs to be made on the basic terms of the U.K.'s exit from the bloc.



Speaking as the latest round of talks wrapped up in Brussels Michel Barnier said the negotiations will remain focused on what the EU has called the “key issues” of Brexit, including citizens’ rights, the financial settlement...

To view the full article, register now.