Valeant Used 'Clandestine Network' To Cook Books, Says Suit

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. misrepresented to investors that its growth was driven by acquisitions rather than by deceptive sales practices, ultimately causing shares to plunge more than 90 percent, shareholders claimed Wednesday in New Jersey federal court.



Hedge fund Pentwater Capital Management LP’s investment funds said the pharmaceutical company’s growth was fueled not by acquisitions but by a secret network of pharmacies that essentially pushed Valeant’s branded drugs over cheaper generic alternatives. The complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities and Exchange Act, echoes claims brought...

To view the full article, register now.