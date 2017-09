Ugg Boot Maker Hits Sears, Kmart, Others With TM Suits

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Deckers Outdoor Co., owner of the Ugg footwear brand, hit Kmart and Sears with a suit in California federal court Wednesday, alleging the retail giants sell shoes that infringe the trade dress of one of its sandals.



Deckers has sued Sears Holding Co., which owns Kmart and Sears, for trade dress infringement in the past and claims in the instant suit that the retailers’ “Bongo” and “Athletech” fabric thong sandals “bear a nearly identical design” to its own “Yoga Sling” sandal.



“Deckers is informed and believes...

