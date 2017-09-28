Deals Rumor Mill: Lyft, Penti, Saline Water Conversion

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. is beginning to take steps toward an eventual initial public offering, with Reuters reporting on Thursday that the ride-hailing company is close to hiring an adviser to assist with IPO preparation. Lyft has interviewed multiple IPO advisory firms and hopes to choose one soon, the report said. The IPO advisory firm will help with everything from the selection of underwriters to the actual flotation planning, the report said. A Lyft IPO could take place as soon as early next year. It wasn’t clear how...

