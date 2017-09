New Mountain Closes Latest PE Fund At $6.15B

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT) -- New Mountain Capital LLC has closed its latest private equity fund after taking in $6.15 billion in total commitments from a mix of general and limited partners, well exceeding its initial target of $5 billion, the company said Thursday.



New York-headquartered New Mountain said investments in New Mountain Partners V LP came from a variety of sources, including pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, asset managers and endowments, among others. Approximately half of all investors, which included both new and returning entities, are from outside...

To view the full article, register now.