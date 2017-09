Trump Lifts Jones Act For Hurricane Relief To Puerto Rico

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday lifted a shipping restriction on foreign-flagged ships moving goods between U.S. ports to allow for crucially needed supplies to get to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, bowing to pressure to provide relief to the U.S. territory.



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security approved a waiver of the Jones Act early Thursday that would be in effect for 10 days and covers all products being shipped to Puerto Rico, which was battered by hurricanes Irma and Maria earlier this month. The lift was granted...

