Justices To Weigh Challenge To Public Sector Union Fees

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 10:12 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will again take up the question of whether making public sector workers pay fees to unions violates their First Amendment rights, saying Thursday it will review a Seventh Circuit decision ending an Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services worker’s suit.



The Supreme Court said Thursday it will take up a question on union fees that it deadlocked on last year after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. (Law360) Worker Mark Janus’ suit asks whether the high court’s 1977 case that affirmed...

To view the full article, register now.