2 Senators Roll Out Self-Driving Vehicle Legislation

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Gary Peters, D-Mich., introduced legislation Thursday that would govern self-driving vehicles, a proposal that follows and uses parts of the Self Drive Act, which passed the House without objection earlier this month.



The American Vision for Safer Transportation Through Advancement of Revolutionary Technologies Act, or the AV Start Act, is a bipartisan proposal that sets a framework for the advancement of self-driving vehicle technology, the senators said in a joint statement the night before it was officially unveiled. The proposal resembles...

To view the full article, register now.