Before VidAngel, These 3 Startups Tried To Dodge Copyright

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Siding with Walt Disney and other Hollywood studios, the Ninth Circuit issued a ruling last month shutting down movie filtering service VidAngel Inc., saying a decision to the contrary would have created “a giant loophole in copyright law.”



The service, which lets users stream films online without nudity and violence, had argued that it was protected by the obscure federal Family Movie Act, a 2005 law that aimed to let people edit dirty material from movies without violating copyright law.



But the appeals court said VidAngel’s...

