Gov't Intervenes In FCA Suit Alleging False MRI Billing

Law360, Nashville (September 28, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The federal government has intervened in a whistleblower False Claims Act suit accusing a Delaware diagnostic testing company of charging Medicare for magnetic resonance imaging tests carried out without necessary doctor supervision, it announced Thursday.



Orthopaedic and Neuro Imaging LLC, the operator of several independent diagnostic testing facilities in Delaware and Maryland, and its owner Richard Pfarr administered contrast dye, used to make tissues more clearly visible during MRI scans, without proper supervision from a doctor, the U.S. Department of Justice claimed in its announcement revealing...

