Gov't Intervenes In FCA Suit Alleging False MRI Billing

By Daniel Wilson

Law360, Nashville (September 28, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The federal government has intervened in a whistleblower False Claims Act suit accusing a Delaware diagnostic testing company of charging Medicare for magnetic resonance imaging tests carried out without necessary doctor supervision, it announced Thursday.

Orthopaedic and Neuro Imaging LLC, the operator of several independent diagnostic testing facilities in Delaware and Maryland, and its owner Richard Pfarr administered contrast dye, used to make tissues more clearly visible during MRI scans, without proper supervision from a doctor, the U.S. Department of Justice claimed in its announcement revealing...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

United States of America et al v. Orthopaedic and Neuro Imaging LLC


Case Number

1:13-cv-01109

Court

Delaware

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: False Claims Act

Judge

Richard G. Andrews

Date Filed

June 21, 2013

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular