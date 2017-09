Booking.com Rips USPTO's Bid For Atty Fees In A Case It Lost

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Travel reservation site Booking.com harshly criticized the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday for seeking more than $76,000 in attorneys' fees in a trademark case that the agency lost, calling the demand a “radical departure” that “turns logic on its head.”



The site, which beat USPTO last month in a case over whether “Booking.com” could be registered as a trademark, said the agency’s demand for an award of attorneys' fees for a case it categorically lost violated “common principles recognized since the birth of the...

