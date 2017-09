Santander Pushes For Deduction In Foreign Tax Credit Row

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Santander Group’s U.S. unit told a Massachusetts federal judge Thursday that a Minnesota court’s recent decision denying Wells Fargo’s tax deduction bid tied to an international securities transaction has no bearing on Santander’s similar request in this case, despite what the U.S. government has argued.



At issue in the instant action is a structured trust advantaged repackaged securities, or STARS, transaction that Santander Holdings USA Inc. made when the company was known as Sovereign Bancorp. After Santander earlier this year lost its bid for $234 million...

