Enviros Get Hollow Victory In 10th Circ. Frack Rule Fight

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists are cheering the Tenth Circuit's recent decision to toss a legal challenge to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's rule strengthening fracking regulations on federal and Native American lands, but experts say litigation delays and a BLM effort to revoke the Obama-era rule could prevent it from ever taking effect.



Environmental groups and the BLM had asked the appeals court to overturn a Wyoming federal judge's decision striking down the 2015 rule, which had been challenged by states and industry groups. A split three-judge panel...

