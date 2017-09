Pa. Justices Keep Contractor On Hook For $3M Tax Bill

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a ruling barring a construction contractor from claiming exceptions on nearly $3 million in sales and use taxes, leaving intact a lower court’s decision finding that the road signs the company installed do not qualify as exempt building machinery and equipment.



Strongstown B&K Enterprises Inc. had filed exceptions in response to a May 2016 ruling from the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania denying the contractor relief from a portion of the use tax assessed on road signs. The contractor had...

To view the full article, register now.