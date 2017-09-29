HHS Chief Price Resigns Amid Jet Travel Scandal

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Tom Price, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, resigned on Friday amid revelations that he racked up $400,000 in taxpayer-funded travel on private jets.



Tom Price on Capitol Hill in June. (AP) The move stemmed from a Politico investigation that revealed dozens of government-funded charter flights taken by Price, whose trips broke with the practices of previous HHS secretaries, who traveled mostly on commercial airplanes.



"Price offered his resignation earlier today and the president accepted," the White House said in a statement...

