HHS Chief Price Resigns Amid Jet Travel Scandal
Tom Price on Capitol Hill in June. (AP) The move stemmed from a Politico investigation that revealed dozens of government-funded charter flights taken by Price, whose trips broke with the practices of previous HHS secretaries, who traveled mostly on commercial airplanes.
"Price offered his resignation earlier today and the president accepted," the White House said in a statement...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login