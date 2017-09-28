EEOC Accuses Home Depot Of Disability Discrimination

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission told an Illinois federal court Thursday that Home Depot USA Inc. illegally refused to accommodate a cashier with digestive disorders.



The EEOC claims the hardware chain violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide reasonable accommodations for April Stevenson’s fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome and firing her after her condition led to a medical emergency.



According to the complaint, Stevenson was employed as a cashier at a Peru, Illinois, Home Depot and had been diagnosed with IBS and...

