EEOC Accuses Home Depot Of Disability Discrimination

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission told an Illinois federal court Thursday that Home Depot USA Inc. illegally refused to accommodate a cashier with digestive disorders.

The EEOC claims the hardware chain violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide reasonable accommodations for April Stevenson’s fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome and firing her after her condition led to a medical emergency.

According to the complaint, Stevenson was employed as a cashier at a Peru, Illinois, Home Depot and had been diagnosed with IBS and...
Case Information

Case Title

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. The Home Depot et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-06990

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

445(Civil Rights: Americans with Disabilities - Employment)

Judge

Honorable Robert W. Gettleman

Date Filed

September 28, 2017

Companies

Government Agencies

