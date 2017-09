4 Deals To Watch With New DOJ Antitrust Chief At The Helm

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The confirmation of Makan Delrahim by the Senate on Wednesday ushered in a new era of leadership at the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division, at a time when several major merger transactions are up for review and some politicians are calling for a more active role by the nation’s competition enforcers.



The decisions on these deals could shed light on the direction and posture of the division under Delrahim, who was confirmed by a vote of 73-21 on the Senate floor Wednesday evening, after waiting longer...

To view the full article, register now.