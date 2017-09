Alere Settles SEC Fraud Probe With $13M Payout

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Diagnostic test maker Alere Inc. has agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations that it committed accounting fraud and made illegal payments to foreign officials to boost revenue numbers, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday.



Alere has agreed to pay a $9.2 million fine, disgorge more than $3.3 million in ill-gotten gains, pay nearly $500,000 in interest, and submit to a cease-and-desist order under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company didn’t admit to...

