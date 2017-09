Trump Deregulatory Push Puts New Rail, Truck Rules In Doubt

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration’s steadfast deregulatory agenda has upended a number of proposed rules and regulations under consideration for the railroad and trucking sectors, casting a bleak outlook for other measures intending to bolster rail competition or more stringently regulate commercial truckers’ operating conditions.



The president since his inauguration has swiftly followed through on a pledge to curb what he describes as heavy-handed federal regulation, unraveling or significantly altering much of President Barack Obama’s regulatory agenda on a number of fronts, affecting highway planners, truckers and railroad...

