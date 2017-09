Accountant Pleads Guilty In Seafood Co. Tax Scheme

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT) -- An accountant for a large seafood processor pled guilty Thursday in Massachusetts federal court to conspiracy to commit tax and wire fraud in an alleged scheme to defraud the processor and its majority shareholder by illegally diverting money to the company’s president.



Accountant Michael Bruno — who was named in the government's indictment the same day — admitted that he helped Jack Ventola, president of the unnamed seafood processor in Gloucester, Massachusetts, carry out a complicated scheme to defraud the processor by creating a number of...

