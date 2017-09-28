FCC Chairman Pai's Reconfirmation Heads Toward Final Vote

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to limit debate on Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai’s nomination to a second, five-year term.



The 55-41 cloture vote moves Pai’s renomination forward, teeing up a final vote expected on Monday. Democrats have already signaled that they will oppose Pai’s renewal over his controversial deregulatory policies.



The road to Pai’s reconfirmation has not been straightforward.



In early August, the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation waved forward Pai’s renomination and greenlighted nominations for Jessica Rosenworcel and Brendan Carr to...

