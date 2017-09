Nike Fears 'PAGA Purgatory' In Retail Managers’ OT Suit

Law360, San Francisco (September 28, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Nike asked a California federal judge Thursday to drop a Private Attorneys General Act claim from a suit alleging it misclassified store assistant managers as overtime-exempt, arguing the plaintiffs’ request to reduce the number of PAGA claimants instead of dropping the allegation altogether would create a “PAGA purgatory” subjecting Nike to more suits.



Nike filed its motion to strike the PAGA claim in August, saying it would require individualized misclassification inquiries into 101 aggrieved "assistant head coaches" and that the this task would not be manageable...

