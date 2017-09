Did Trump Ask The NFL To Break The Law?

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has publicly advocated for NFL owners to fire players who refuse to stand for the national anthem at football games. This raises the question: Would it be unlawful to fire an employee for refusing to do so, if the basis were to protest perceived societal racial injustice?



Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, in addition to prohibiting employment discrimination on the basis of race, religion, gender and national origin, also makes it unlawful for an employer to retaliate against any...

To view the full article, register now.