Balch Attys Charged In Bribery Scheme To Fight EPA Cleanup

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Wednesday hit two Balch & Bingham environmental attorneys with charges for allegedly bribing former Alabama state legislator Oliver Robinson to oppose an Environmental Protection Agency cleanup plan that could cost their coal client millions of dollars.



In an indictment filed in Alabama district court, a federal grand jury accused attorneys Joel Gilbert and Steven McKinney, who both worked for the Balch’s environmental practice, of paying Robinson between 2014 and 2016 to use his position to stop the EPA from listing a Birmingham...

