NH Justices Find Hospital Not Owed Coverage For Hep C Suits

Law360, Los Angeles (September 28, 2017, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A temp agency’s insurance carrier doesn’t owe a hospital coverage for suits arising from a hepatitis C outbreak caused by a former temp worker, the New Hampshire Supreme Court found on Thursday, saying the acts fall under a medical services exemption.



While the court found that temp agency Triage Staffing Inc. is owed partial umbrella coverage under the Arch Speciality Insurance Co. policy, Exeter Hospital is excluded from general liability coverage because the plaintiffs in the suits are claiming they were injected with tainted needles....

