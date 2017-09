Tree Co. Hit With Record $95M Immigration Penalty

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Asplundh Tree Experts Co. must hand over $95 million — described by prosecutors as the largest payment ever imposed in an immigration case — after it pled guilty in Pennsylvania federal court Thursday to a charge of knowingly employing immigrants without authorization to work in the U.S.



From 2010 to 2014, Asplundh Tree Experts, which had numerous government contracts nationwide to clear away vegetation from electric and gas lines, accepted false identification documents from immigrants who were not able to legally work in the U.S., rehiring...

To view the full article, register now.