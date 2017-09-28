Abbott, Alere Settle Watchdogs' Issues With $5.3B Deal

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT) -- U.S. and Canadian antitrust regulators revealed Thursday that pharmaceutical giant Abbott Laboratories and diagnostic service provider Alere Inc. have settled the agencies’ concerns over Abbott’s $5.3 billion bid for Alere.



Under the deals with the Federal Trade Commission and the Canada’s Competition Bureau, Massachusetts-based Alere has agreed to sell off its Epoc blood gas testing system and Ottawa facilities to Siemens AG and Alere's Triage cardiac marker testing system and a San Diego facility to Quidel Corp.



Illinois-based Abbott unveiled its $5.8 billion bid for Alere...

