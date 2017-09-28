Abbott, Alere Settle Watchdogs' Issues With $5.3B Deal
Under the deals with the Federal Trade Commission and the Canada’s Competition Bureau, Massachusetts-based Alere has agreed to sell off its Epoc blood gas testing system and Ottawa facilities to Siemens AG and Alere's Triage cardiac marker testing system and a San Diego facility to Quidel Corp.
Illinois-based Abbott unveiled its $5.8 billion bid for Alere...
