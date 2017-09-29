Expert Analysis

Self-Driving Trucks Get Closer To Hitting The Road

By Lawrence Hamilton, David Whitestone and Joel Roberson September 29, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT) -- Autonomous passenger vehicles are coming, that is clear. The question is whether autonomous commercial trucks will join them or follow later.

We have previously written about the likelihood that our cars will eventually be sharing the road with autonomous trucks. Since then, much has happened, including the release of new federal guidance on autonomous vehicles and debate in Congress on federal autonomous vehicle legislation.

Recent Developments

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), "highly automated vehicles (HAVs) are those in which the vehicle can...
