Andrew Calamari, SEC's Go-To Guy In NY, Leaving Agency

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that Andrew Calamari, who has led the New York regional office for the last five years, is leaving the agency in October.



Calamari's departure after 17 years with the agency was accompanied by statements of praise from the SEC's recently installed leadership, including Chairman Jay Clayton and Enforcement Division Co-Director Steven Peikin, both former attorneys at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP.



''I have known and respected Andy for many years. He is a valued colleague and has made countless...

