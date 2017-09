Fresh Market Escapes Del. Investor Suit Over Apollo Deal

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Delaware state court judge on Thursday threw out a lawsuit by a class of former The Fresh Market Inc. shareholders over the company's $1.4 billion acquisition by Apollo Global Management LLC, saying investors were adequately informed during the share tender process.



Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III dismissed the lawsuit by former The Fresh Market shareholder Elizabeth Morrison, saying there is not sufficient evidence to suggest that shareholders received inadequate financial disclosures or that The Fresh Market hid information about the involvement of founder and chairman...

