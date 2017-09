Boston Doctor Charged With Medicaid 'Double Dipping'

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A doctor in Boston’s largest neighborhood was indicted on Thursday on charges that he illegally asked patients to pay cash for opioid addiction treatment that was already covered by the state’s Medicaid program, then “double dipped” by seeking reimbursement for the same services, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said.



Dr. Ashok Patel, 61, who owns Ambama Clinic Inc. in Dorchester, was charged with two counts of larceny over $250, one count of making false claims to Medicaid and one count of making excess charges. As a...

