HHS Says Price To Pay Back $52K In Private Jet Costs

Law360, Washington (September 28, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday said Secretary Tom Price will reimburse the federal government almost $52,000 for his share of taxpayer-funded chartered jet trips that are reported to have cost taxpayers more than $400,000 and are the subject of an Office of Inspector General review.



An HHS spokesperson confirmed to Law360 that Price will write a personal check for $51,887.31 to the U.S. Treasury, saying the total represents the cost of Price’s seats on chartered jets he used for official travel....

