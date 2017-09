SEC Says NY Brokers Bilked Investors For Lucrative Fees

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday accused two New York brokers of defrauding their clients through a pattern of unlawful trading and deception that cost clients nearly $700,000, while the brokers netted hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees.



The agency says former Alexander Capital LP brokers William Gennity, 30, of Staten Island, New York, and Rocco Roveccio, 42, of Freehold, New Jersey, engaged in a pattern of “high cost, in-and-out trading” with no basis to believe such trades would be suitable for any...

To view the full article, register now.