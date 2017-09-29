State Dept. Faces Congressional Sanctions Reporting Backlog

Law360, Washington (September 29, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State faces a backlog of congressional reports to support nonproliferation efforts against Iran, Syria and North Korea, mandated by a 2000 sanctions law, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said on Friday.



The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the State Department have continued to seek out and identify sanctionable activities related to Iran’s intercontinental ballistic missile program, even as sanctions covered in the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement have been lifted, but the State Department has not implemented recommendations from the GAO to...

To view the full article, register now.