EEOC Sues Con Ed Over Pre-Employment Medical Exams

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has hit Consolidated Edison Co. with a lawsuit saying job applicants at the utility were subjected to medical examinations before getting a valid employment offer.



The EEOC filed the complaint against Con Ed in New York federal court on Wednesday alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Genetic Information Non-Discrimination Act and Title I of the Civil Rights Act of 1991. The complaint said a group of job applicants for the utility had successfully completed the exam and...

