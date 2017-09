Morgan Stanley To Pay $500K For Future Trading Fee Errors

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A unit of Morgan Stanley will pay $500,000 after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission found that it overbilled customers for certain futures trades because of errors in its calculation program, violating supervisory rules, the regulator said Thursday.



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC’s systems and procedures for passing on exchange and clearing fees to its customers resulted in overcharges of nearly $3 million between 2009 and April 2016, the commission found. Even though the firm had made sure that it wouldn’t be overcharged by exchanges, it wasn’t...

To view the full article, register now.