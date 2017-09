Fla. Judge Faces Removal Over Campaign Behavior

Law360, Miami (September 29, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a Palm Beach County judge to show why she should not be removed from the bench for campaign materials and inappropriate statements attacking her opponent in her 2016 campaign.



The state’s high court gave Judge Dana Santino until Oct. 18 to show why it should not adopt the recommendation of the Judicial Qualifications Commission calling for her removal from the bench for actions during and after her 2016 race against Gregg Lerman for the County Judge Group 11 seat,...

