Prankster Touts Email From Lowell Meant For Kushner

Law360, Los Angeles (September 28, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Top white collar defense lawyer Abbe Lowell had his defenses down just enough Thursday to accidentally send a scolding letter from the Senate intelligence committee to a phony Jared Kushner email moniker instead of Lowell’s own client’s, according to the prankster’s Twitter account.



Lowell, of Norton Rose Fulbright, forwarded a message from the chair and vice chair of the committee to an address that, at first glance, seemed like Kushner’s, according to a post by a person who uses the Twitter handle @SINON_REBORN. The prankster had...

