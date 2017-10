Counsel For DOJ, FAA Join Jones Day’s DC Office

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Jones Day has bolstered its appellate, aviation and financial offerings with the addition of two partners from the U.S. Department of Justice and one of counsel from the Federal Aviation Administration to its Washington, D.C., office.



Sarah Levine and Karl Remón Thompson both joined the firm as partners last week from the Justice Department, where Levine oversaw more than 100 trial lawyers in the Federal Programs Branch and Thompson advised the president and other agencies within the executive branch, Jones Day said. Dean Griffith also joins...

