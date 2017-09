Bankruptcy Trustee Wants Seadrill To Move Cash To US Banks

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee in the Seadrill Ltd. bankruptcy on Wednesday objected to the oil rig operator’s proposed plan for managing its $1 billion in cash, saying it left too much of the money at risk in foreign banks.



U.S. Trustee Judy Robbins objected to Seadrill’s request earlier this month to be allowed to keep the cash used and generated by its worldwide operations in place in its current bank accounts, saying that of the 27 banks holding the money, only one is an authorized depository under...

