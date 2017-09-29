Another Ex-VW Exec Arrested In Germany Over Emissions

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT) -- German authorities on Thursday arrested a former high-ranking Volkswagen executive, the first German citizen arrested in the country in relation to the carmaker’s diesel emissions scandal, according to media reports.



Wolfgang Hatz, 58, former chief of engine development at the German carmaker, is the second executive arrested in Germany over the scandal; the other was Giovanni Pamio, an Italian citizen and former executive in Audi’s diesel engine development department. Hatz is reportedly being held in Munich without bail; his identity was initially reported by German media outlets....

