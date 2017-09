Wilmington Trust Bid For Fed Docs Cleared On Eve Of Trial

Law360, Wilmington (September 28, 2017, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A U.S. District Court judge in Delaware allowed Wilmington Trust Corp. to move ahead Thursday with limited subpoenas for some federal records of past bank disclosures on overdue and troubled loans, at the close of preparations for a two-month criminal trial.



With jury selection due to begin Monday, Judge Richard G. Andrews rejected most of the record demands filed by the bank and four individual defendants. Approved, however, was a bank request to seek Federal Reserve Board emails, other documents or unofficial files involving WTC disclosures...

