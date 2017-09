Pa. Panel Revives Nursing Home Negligence Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (September 29, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court in a published opinion Thursday revived a nursing home negligence suit, saying because a special relationship existed between the patient and the home, claims of corporate negligence and vicarious liability meet certain state law requirements.



The panel said the lawsuit from the estate of Vincent Breslin against Lackawanna County’s Mountain View Nursing Home Inc. over alleged lapses in care can continue, building on a decision out of the same court this year that nursing homes have a “non-delegable duty to render proper...

