Firms Warned Over Reach Of New UK Criminal Finance Law

Law360, London (September 29, 2017, 2:06 PM BST) -- Corporate failure to prevent the facilitation of tax evasion becomes a criminal offense on Saturday as the latest enforcement power to be rolled out under the Criminal Finances Act comes into effect.



The legislation has far-reaching consequences for both companies and partnerships, lawyers have warned.



Financial firms and other businesses can now be held to account for failing to prevent the facilitation of tax evasion in the U.K. and overseas by an "associated person" unless the institution can prove it had reasonable prevention procedures in place....

