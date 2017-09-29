Pensions Reform Takes Effect For Fintech, Insurtech Firms

Law360, London (September 29, 2017, 2:42 PM BST) -- Innovative new insurance and financial technology firms must enroll staff on workplace pension plans from Sunday under radical reforms governing start-ups, the U.K. pensions regulator said on Friday.



All startups were having to put staff into the schemes from Oct. 1 as the U.K. steps up its drive to push workers onto robust savings plans and tackle the growing pensions crisis.



“The start of instant pension duties for new businesses will continue the great strides automatic enrollment has made to reverse the downward trend in workplace...

