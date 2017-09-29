Kazakhstan Must Pay $39M In Oil Field Dispute, Tribunal Says

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has ordered Kazakhstan to pay $39 million to Caratube International Oil Co. LLP, concluding that Kazakhstan expropriated the company's investment in the country by unlawfully terminating a contract to develop oil fields.



The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal concluded in its award, dated Wednesday and published Friday, that Kazakhstan had breached its obligations to Caratube when it terminated their contract, depriving the company of its existing rights to exclusively explore and develop the oil fields. In fact, at the time...

